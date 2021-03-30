Cinemo and iQIYI Create China’s First In-car Multi-screen Online Video Entertainment Experience

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, has announced its collaboration with iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, to deliver premium video-on-demand multi-screen content into the car.

iQIYI is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China that has collaborated with Cinemo to enhance in-car entertainment on Faurecia Xiamen IVI platforms, powering FAW Hongqis flagship sedans. In this unique cooperation, iQIYI brings premium video, technical capabilities, and customized adaptations based on Cinemos technical solutions to deliver users an amazing in-car audio-visual experience. Enabling perfectly synchronized audio and video playback across multiple screens provides a singular cinematic environment for on-the-move indulgence. Powered by the Cinemo Distributed Playback, people can connect to their content on the road by enabling a seamless and integrated experience with all seats in the car.

Last year Cinemo announced its joint project with Faurecia Xiamen on Android OS-based Head Unit and Rear-Seat-Entertainment systems that showcase a wealth of content distribution and unified mobility.

iQIYI is the featured online video platform of FAW Hongqi and will provide high-quality in-car online video services for the premium car model H9 of FAW Hongqi going forward. Passengers will enjoy the luxury of watching premium video content that demonstrates how iQIYI, Cinemo, and Faurecia Xiamen are changing the face of cockpit entertainment with seamless access to on-demand videos.

We are delighted to have worked with iQIYI and on this project, says Charly Lippoth, Director Partnerships. At Cinemo, we are dedicated to delivering a magical movie experience in the car, and to have the opportunity to do this for Chinese consumers has been a fantastic opportunity.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemos unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemos solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYIs platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.