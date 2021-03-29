Private Placement Equity Markets Now “Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets”

Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that he has re-acquired all equity shares of the Company and renamed the Company’s Equity Capital Division, and is now named “Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets.”

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets updated website can not be found at www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com.

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets will continue its movement away from Alternative Trading System operations and move towards a more “Transaction Advisory & Strategic Capital Advisory” consisting of (but not limited to): SEC Registration Statements, Private Placements, IPOs, Shares Issues, Spin-offs, Convertible Securities, and advice to corporate and family-owned companies on raising capital from institutional investors.

Note: Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets does not provide any Broker Dealer Related Services.

