Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges the Family of a Person Who Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy-Work-and Now Has COVID-To Tell Their MD About the Asbestos Exposure-Not Everyone Has COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC, March 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, “2020 might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have nearly identical symptoms. If your loved one had heavy exposure to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970s in the navy, at a power plant, shipyard, a factory or as a skilled trades-worker-please tell their treating physicians about his asbestos exposure if he is in the hospital with what they are calling COVID-19 as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

“Not everyone on the daily national list of people with the Coronavirus have it. Mesothelioma-lung cancer and COVID-19 also have similar symptoms as we mentioned. There is no compensation that we are aware of for people with the Coronavirus. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars and or a person who had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or in the navy-and develops lung cancer-the compensation might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.” https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is convinced that many people in the US who had mesothelioma and or lung cancer that was related to asbestos exposure died in 2020 of what some healthcare workers described as the Coronavirus. The group does not want history to repeat itself in 2021. “If upon taking a second look the doctors think that lung cancer or mesothelioma might be possible rather than the Coronavirus with respect to your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation-if the person had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center’s top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a nuclear submarine Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, New York, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.