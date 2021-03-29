Hong Kong – New life for old school

New life for old school ***********************



The Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon (LST) worked with the Government to covert the Lok Sin Tong Primary School campus in Kowloon City into transitional housing with affordable rent to help relieve the financial burden for low-income families who have been waiting for public rental housing.



News.gov.hk spoke to some of the tenants to find out how the project has helped improve their lives and to the LST about the project’s design concept.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (March 28) in text and video format.

