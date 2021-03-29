Douzone Selects Diamanti to Power Its Transformation to Containers

Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, today announced that Douzone, a leading information technology and solutions provider in Korea, has selected Diamanti as the infrastructure for its database and software services. With Diamanti, Douzone will complete its essential migration to Kubernetes and containers.

“Legacy infrastructures often lead to low performance and frequent failures, especially when the applications hit peak load with concurrent access by many customers,” said Hyun Soo Jung, Managing Director, Douzone. “To improve how Douzone delivers services, we are transforming our infrastructure to bare-metal, increasing cloud performance and enabling software innovation with Kubernetes. Diamanti D20X offers us a scalable, reliable architecture, allowing us to continue providing excellent customer service.”

Douzone selected Diamanti’s D20X bare-metal, hyperconverged infrastructure. The new environment now includes several nodes, replacing several tens of legacy, VM-based infrastructure. D20X significantly reduces Douzone’s data center footprint while improving the performance by more than a factor of 20. The organization runs its MariaDB instances on Diamanti and plans to expand as it migrates additional workloads to support the business services.

“Increased Kubernetes adoption signals that containers are the ideal choice for IT modernizations,” said Shankar Sivaprakasam, vice president and general manager for Diamanti’s AJP region. “With a successful proof of concept, we are pleased to help Douzone as the organization continues its transformative journey to a cloud-native applications service provider.

Diamanti offers complete full-stack solutions as software only or on x86 hyperconverged hardware. These solutions include:

Diamanti Spektra, the only multi-cloud, multi-cluster Kubernetes management platform for secure multi-tenancy and enables the migration and replication of stateful applications across clusters with Ultima.

Diamanti Ultima, a standalone software product based on Diamanti’s Kubernetes data plane management solution. Ultima empowers enterprises to migrate and failover stateful applications between on-premises and cloud clusters while maintaining persistent data. Ultima also lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) by avoiding or minimizing certain cloud provider charges for backup, data protection, disaster recovery, and multi-zone availability capabilities.

Diamanti Ultima offload with x86 hardware. Offload is a fourth-generation PCIe card that delivers I/O acceleration by offloading network, storage, security and management. This card frees up the host CPU by offloading I/O processing to deliver 10x to 30x performance improvement with low deterministic latency.

About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

About Douzone

Douzone Bizon is a leading ICT company in Korea, providing ICT solutions and services for companies, institutions and agencies. Douzone provides products and services including accounting programs; ERP; cloud; groupware; information security; electronic tax invoices; mobile solutions; electronic fax and many others.

