This Digiscoping Phone Skope iPhone 11 Case Is The Best Outdoorsman Accessory

Sharp Shooter Optics, a hunting and tactical optics specialist, has added Phone Skope’s iPhone 11 phone case line to its growing list of digiscoping products.

Go to Sharp Shooter Optics’ page exclusively for Phone Skope products for more details.

The newly launched products will provide you with durable protection for your smartphone while you’re digiscoping in a potentially harsh environment.

These products are attached to adapters, which are then connected to an optic device, such as a spotting scope or binoculars. They can be also used as regular phone cases by removing the receiver plate.

Molded from impact-absorbing ABS material, Phone Skope cases offer the phone suitable protection from drops. In addition, the corner and back of the product have bumpers, adding another layer of impact protection.

The case is also molded with ergonomic side grooves to allow for a better grip, especially in wet weather.

Phone Skope cases are designed to allow for perfect alignment when used with the adapter. This means that you will always get an unobstructed view as the phone will always line up securely with the optics.

Cases for all phone variants are available, including one for an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Originally priced at $77.99, these cases are currently on sale at $57.99, regardless of the type.

Digiscoping refers to the type of photography where a digital camera is connected to a spotting scope to take pictures. This method has risen in popularity due to the availability of smartphones with good cameras, which offer an alternative to more expensive DSLRs.

Phone Skope designs and manufactures custom-molded smartphone cases and adapters for digiscope practitioners. Their products are used by hunters, wildlife photographers, and birders.

Lab workers also use their cases to capture images under a microscope, and astronomers use them in space photography by connecting them to their telescopes.

In addition to digiscoping accessories, Sharp Shooter Optics’s retail store offers a wide array of telescopic sights, including rifle scopes, spotting scopes, rangefinders, binoculars, and more. The Chicago-based company ships throughout the United States.

You can find out more at https://sharpshooteroptics.com/products/phone-skope-apple-iphone-11-phone-case!

