Owner of One Realty Sales and Rentals, a 2021 ThreeBestRated Award-Winning Real Estate Agency, States the 2021 Real Estate Trends



The property market is inherently volatile. The variations in the buying or selling pattern highly influence the economics of the real estate sector. Every year unfolds with a new set of trends. The Australian real estate market is not an exception. As we are in 2021, Let us take a peek into the Australian property market.

We reached out to Troy Rogers, Director of One Realty Sales and Rentals, to learn about the Australian real estate trends to look for in 2021. One Realty Sales and Rentals is a 2021 ThreeBestRated® award-winning real estate agency in Hervey Bay, QLD.

Top Australian real estate market trends to look for in 2021:

The Regional Push – it is happening in Australia right now.

The market will continue to rise due to the expected growth in the country’s economy of 4.5%.

There will be a housing shortage in both Sales and Rentals in the areas where Job creation is happening.

We can expect a very positive outlook post-Covid.

About ONE REALTY SALES AND RENTALS – Hervey Bay, QLD

One Realty Sales and Rentals is one of Maryborough’s top-selling real estate firms. Troy Rogers, who was once a top-selling real estate agent in the area, bought the company as a franchised business in 2008 with only a handful of staff. They have now grown into a firm that employs 17 staff and is still growing.

Over the years, Troy and his team strived hard to become a top-performing real estate company in the region. Whether it is selling, buying, or renting a property, they have always gone the extra mile to offer exceptional service to their clientele. They consider each of their sales as the best achievement in the Industry. Troy says, “Our best achievement is the next successful sale. When you can walk away knowing you have achieved a great price that your vendor and the buyer wanted.”

Troy takes great pride in knowing that One Realty Sales and Rentals is one of the top 3 in the region. He says, “We just do our job and actually did not realize where we sat in relation to other companies.” He is thrilled to have won the 2021 ThreeBestRated® award. He says, “I feel very proud because this is an independent study on the industry when there are a lot of false claims out there.” The One Realty Sales and Rentals agents are committed to ensuring that your experience is profitable and satisfying. Visit their website to get in touch with them.

Source: ThreeBestRated