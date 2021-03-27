Pixel Mugz NFTs – The New Craze in Digital Crypto Art

Pixel Mugz Media is proud to announce the launch of their first NFT (non-fungible token) digital art collection, sold exclusively on the OpenSea marketplace. Pixel Mugz are pixelated drawings of celebrities, athletes and influential characters in society. The NFTs are stored digitally on the Ethereum blockchain and are available to buy, sell and trade. Each Pixel Mugz character is 1/1, has its own unique background, and will never be repeated. There are also Special Edition characters containing animations that trade at a premium.

Since its debut in March 2021, Pixel Mugz have been very popular. Immediately after launching on OpenSea, users took hold of popular Pixel Mugz such as Elon Musk, Barak Obama and Donald Trump. Shortly after, NFTs of Lebron James, Eminem and the Winklevoss twins were also purchased. “It’s just cool to know that nobody else will ever own the same Mugz that I have” says OpenSea user ‘dquat’, who purchased the first, and only Pixel Mugz of Elon Musk. “Who knows, maybe it will be worth something one day.”

NFTs have been in the spotlight recently after digital artist Beeple sold a mosaic for $69 million. Prior to that, popular NFT collections that were making waves were CryptoPunks, CryptoKitties, Decentraland and Hashmasks.

What Exactly is an NFT and How Does it Work?

A non-fungible token is essentially a digital certificate that gives the holder proof of ownership over a digital asset. In the case of Pixel Mugz, each token represents ownership of a specific character image. Once that NFT is purchased nobody else can own it. The owner of that NFT can then place it back for sale on the marketplace, in hopes of selling it for a profit.

So How do I Purchase Pixel Mugz?

Pixel Mugz are sold exclusively on the OpenSea.io marketplace. In order to make a purchase on OpenSea you need the following:

Download the MetaMask wallet software Fund Your MetaMask wallet with Ethereum (ETH) Go to OpenSea.io and follow the instructions to connect your MetaMask wallet Search for Pixel Mugz Official in the search bar

To learn more about purchasing Pixel Mugz please visit https://www.pixelmugz.com or follow them on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/pixelmugz

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and NFTs, are speculative, complex and involve significant risks. They are highly volatile and sensitive to secondary activity. Performance is unpredictable and past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Consider your own circumstances, and obtain your own advice, before relying on this information. You should also verify the nature of any product or service (including its legal status and relevant regulatory requirements) and consult the relevant Regulators’ websites before making any decision. Finder, or the author, may have holdings in the cryptocurrencies and NFTs discussed.

Media Contact:

Pixel Mugz Media

310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd # 107 – 282

San Marcos, CA 92078

Todd Gordon

619-630-9863

info@pixelmugz.com

https://pixelmugz.com