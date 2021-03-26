Snyder Building Construction Completes Construction of New Green Collective Eatery Brand in Denver

Snyder Building Construction has completed construction of The Green Collective Eatery in the Lower Highlands. The new, fast-casual concept is now open on 32nd Avenue serving smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, toasts, adaptogenic lattes, coffee, and tea.

The space was designed by Arrow B Architecture to reflect The Green Collective Eatery’s brand of health, sustainability, and community. The restaurant tenant finish construction project began as core and shell within a new mixed-use building. Snyder Building Construction managed the entire scope of construction including all mechanical, electrical, plumbing, framing, millwork, and facilitated smooth and timely restaurant equipment installation work. Snyder Building Construction worked with the owner to maximize their budget to create the desired facility that reflects their mission and attracts customers through social media.

“Working with SBC was an absolutely wonderful experience. They were incredibly respectful of my budget and even helped value engineer to stay under my budget,” said Allison Rifkin, co-owner of The Green Collective Eatery. “The project came out more beautiful than I ever could have imagined! I could not recommend Snyder enough.”

About The Green Collective Eatery:

The Green Collective is a fast-casual breakfast and lunch eatery in the Denver Lower Highlands neighborhood serving smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, toasts, adaptogenic lattes, coffee, and tea that are organic, refined sugar free, and packed with superfoods. We believe that food should not only taste great, but make you feel even better. We believe in a holistic approach to health and wellness and are here to take the guesswork out of nutritious eating so that you can show up and feel great in every aspect of your life. We are committed to bettering our community and our planet. We take the green in our name very seriously so have structured our business to reduce energy usage, food waste, and packaging waste. Allison Rifkin co-founded The Green Collective Eatery with her sister Jamie after going through her own health journey with an autoimmune thyroid condition in 2014. Allison and Jamie partnered with Lauren Egdahl, a professional chef with a Masters in Nutrition and Integrative Health, and together developed the organic, sustainable, and superfood charged menu that we are proud to offer today.

About Snyder Building Construction:

Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms, and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.