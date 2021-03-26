LaSharah Bunting Joins Simon & Schuster Editorial

Most recently, Bunting served as the Director/Journalism at John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, where she started in 2017 and managed a multimillion-dollar portfolio of grants and initiatives focused on advancing organizational transformation, equity and diversity, and high-quality storytelling in journalism. She oversaw the execution of one of Knights biggest efforts in local news sustainability: the Table Stakes Local News Transformation initiative.

Prior to her work at Knight, Bunting worked for 13 years at The New York Times, where she served in various editing roles. In her final role at The Times, she was Senior Editor, leading digital and organizational transformation across the newsroom. Bunting also worked as an editor on The Times National desk, where she directed breaking news and oversaw the departments daily report, multimedia projects and audience engagement. She led multimedia projects that included The Way North, a monthlong, day-by-day journey along Interstate 35, from Texas to Minnesota, chronicling how immigration has shaped the United States. She was an assignment editor on the Metro and Arts and Culture desks as well as editor for Frank Richs Sunday Op-Ed column. Bunting also served for many years as senior faculty for the New York Times Student Journalism Institute, an intensive two-week program for college journalists.

Before coming to The Times in 2004, Bunting was an editor at The Dallas Morning News and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is also an alumna of Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program at Columbia University; Diverse Future Executive Program; and the Maynard Media Academy at Harvard University. She serves on the board of directors of Dow Jones News Fund and the Digital Diversity Network, and serves as a thought leader on diversity and equity in journalism and philanthropy. She grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and lives in Miami.

LaSharah brings a deep well of experience as an editor, and has edited some of the biggest stories of our time, from long form to breaking news, often spotting trends before they were trends, said Dana Canedy, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster. Her vast curiosity and experience will be directed into publishing a diverse range of books.

Its a privilege to join this publishing powerhouse and contribute to the notable and impactful legacy of Simon & Schuster, adds Bunting. I look forward to discovering and championing fresh, diverse voices and powerful, dynamic stories.