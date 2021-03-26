Joey’s Celebrates Fish & Chips Season in Style with Massive OgopoJoe Fish Sandwich

9 years ago, Joey’s Seafood Restaurants declared the 40 days that follow Ash Wednesday as Fish & Chips Season, and ever since, have had a corner on the market across Canada.

“It’s time again for a Joey’s Seafood favourite, their glorious Fish & Chips,” said Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. “Delicious cold-water whitefish, lightly battered alongside sacred tasty golden chips. Now is the time to embrace this divine treat.”

The brand has commanded the seafood market during lent, a naturally occurring time of increased fish consumption. Joey’s pits the OgopoJoe – their famous fish sandwich against the seasonal offerings from other non-traditional seafood brands.

“We know we have the best Fish Sandwich on the market and encourage everyone to sea the difference,” said Dave Holland, VP of Marketing. “When you do the math, there’s just no comparison. You don’t have to sacrifice flavour during lent.”

About Joey’s Restaurants

Calgary-based Joey’s Restaurants has been Canada’s favourite Fish & Chips restaurant for three decades. Joey’s carries with it, the reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey’s franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant.

Annually, Joey’s serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2021, the company celebrates 36 years serving Canada’s favourite fish & chips. Order online at https://joeys.ca/order.