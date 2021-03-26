Intech Equipment and Supply Wins Two 2020 SFWW Members Choice Awards

Intech Equipment and Supply (Intech), a leading supplier of spray foam equipment, parts and accessories, and related services, today announced that it has received two Spray Foam Worldwide (SFWW) Members Choice awards in the U.S. Equipment and Parts and U.S. Rig Builder categories.

SFWW was founded in 2016 as a Facebook group where spray foam contractors, business owners, and other industry professionals could meet and share ideas. It quickly grew into one of the largest global communities for spray foam industry professionals and serves as an environment where contractors, applicators, technical support and sales reps in the U.S. and Canada can communicate with one another and trade ideas as well as discuss tips and best practices.

Each year, SFWW members have the opportunity to vote for spray foam companies, material suppliers, and technical support representatives that they feel have offered exemplary service and support. The 2020 winners for the U.S. and Canada include:

United States

• US Rig Builder – Intech Equipment & Supply

• US Equipment & Parts – Intech Equipment & Supply

• US Material Supplier- Lapolla (HBS) Tyler Fiske

• US Tech Support – Wyndell Gossett

Canada

• CAN Rig Builder – Gord Maginnis

• CAN Equipment & Parts – Pinnacle West Ehren Pinnacle

• CAN Material Supplier – Genyk Foam Mike Richmond

• CAN Tech Support – Gord Maginnis

“We take pride in being recognized by fellow SFWW members for providing top-quality spray foam equipment and parts as well as custom-built spray foam rigs,” said John Toolis, Intech Co-Founder. “Our sales and technical support teams strive to provide the best possible service and support, and we appreciate knowing that it is having a positive impact in the industry.”

About Spray Foam Worldwide

Spray Foam Worldwide was launched in June 2016 as a community where spray foam industry professionals could collaborate and trade ideas. It has grown organically during the past four years to include business owners, contractors, applicators, techs, and sales professionals worldwide. For more information, visit sprayfoamww.com.

About Intech Equipment and Supply

Founded in 1995, Intech Equipment & Supply has served as a pioneer in the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) insulation industry for several decades. As a leading spray foam equipment provider, it offers Spray Foam Contractors spray foam equipment, mobile spray foam rigs, parts, education and training, troubleshooting, and other related services. For more information, visit intechequipment.com or call 602-257-0738.