HP Inc. Names Blake Sorensen and Bishoi Sourial as Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Fellows

HP Inc. announced Blake Sorensen and Bishoi Sourial are members of the 2021 class of Fellows, participating in a landmark program created by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) to identify, train, and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession. Sorensen and Sourial are among 418 new Fellows, a group of talented and diverse, mid-career attorneys who have been selected by 293 LCLD member corporations and law firms to participate in this career development program.

This is an honor for Blake, Bishoi and the entire Legal team at HP, said Harvey Anderson, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at HP. All companies must play a role in helping create a more equitable and just future for all, and were proud to have our executives participate in this meaningful fellowship to help foster inclusivity and cultivate diverse leadership across our industry.

According to LCLD President Robert J. Grey, Jr., the LCLD Fellows Program offers participants a year-long, in-depth program devoted to relationship-building, leadership training, and extensive contact with LCLDs prestigious members and the best teachers in the business.

Incoming Fellows will have access to several new virtual event series this year, which will provide numerous opportunities for small-group interaction and relationship building their peers. This is in addition to the exclusive leadership and professional-development curriculumadapted to the virtual environmentthat has always been a hallmark of the LCLD Fellows Program. This years participants will also have access to a range of additional programming that was developed for the LCLD community in 2020.

Celebrating 10 years, the LCLD Fellows Program has built a reputation for helping to launch participants into chief legal positions. More than 50 alumni of the program have become general counsel, managing partners, judges, or opened their own firms since their fellowship year.

Fellows are selected by the general counsel and managing partners at LCLD member corporations and law firms. Within their organizations, Fellows have distinguished themselves from others by being deeply engaged, indispensable to key clients and teams, invested in attorney mentoring and professional development, and on a trajectory towards leadership positions.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 350 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained nearly 2,000 mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of LCLDs most important initiatives. For more information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.