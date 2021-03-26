Elements Wellness Spa, LLC is Proud to Announce Their Recent Expansion in Culpeper, Virginia

Elements Wellness Spa is proud to announce their recent expansion at 763 Madison Rd., Suite 206, located in the Culpeper Office Park on Madison Rd in Culpeper County.

Voted Best Massage in Culpeper 2018 – 2021 & Best Spa Services 2019 – 2021, Elements Wellness Spa is the only spa of its kind in Culpeper County.

Services range from relaxing spa packages including facials, massages, and beauty treatments, to medical massage for chronic pain management or injury rehabilitation. They also offer sports massage to improve athletic performance and small group fitness and yoga classes. Clients can enjoy the many health benefits of an infrared sauna, Himalayan salt walls in two massage rooms, and an oxygen bar which will be available in April.

For medical massage services with a doctor’s prescription or referral, health savings account and flexible spending account cards are accepted as well as assistance in requesting insurance reimbursement.

Membership plans are available to wrap all services together for one low price, starting at just $80/mo.

Join Elements Wellness Spa on Sunday 3/14 at 2pm for their Grand Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Tour the new expanded spa, meet the Elements team, sample products and services, and enter to win spa prizes.