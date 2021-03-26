Canada – Backgrounder: Canada and Quebec invest in 11 recreational infrastructure projects to ensure adequate services and revitalize the Mauricie region’s economy 

Joint federal-provincial funding has been earmarked for 11 recreational infrastructure projects that will be carried out in the Mauricie region. These projects involve such things as renovating recreational centres and improving playgrounds and other sports facilities to make them safer and more modern.
The Government of Canada is contributing over $3.6 million to these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Programme d’aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. Added to these contributions will be over $9.6 million from municipalities and other local sources.
Project Information:
Location
Project details
Federal contribution
Provincial contribution
Municipal/other contribution
Louiseville
Construction of a boules court (for pétanque).
$137,971
$137,971
$137,969
Louiseville
Development of soccer fields and a walking trail. Addition of a washroom facility with change rooms and toilets.
$379,439
$379,439
$100,000
**279,440
Maskinongé
Construction of a roof for the recreation centre’s outdoor rink and a shelter for the players. Installation of an LED lighting system.
$473,474
$473,474
$473,474
Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel
Construction of a skateboard park and a BMX trail in Parc Valmont.
$145,764
$145,764
$145,809
Saint-Alexis-des-Monts
Renovation and upgrades to the Complexe sportif Aurèle-Plante and addition of outdoor toilets.
$421,560
$421,560
$301,572
***$120,000
Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade
Development of an all-season multi-sport park for tennis, hockey, and public skating.
$57,044
$57,044
$57,043
Saint-Élie-de-Caxton
Construction of a fitness trail.
$47,325
$47,325
$28,680
***$20,079
Sainte-Thècle
Construction of a washroom facility at Parc Saint-Jean-Optimiste, including showers, toilets, and storage space.
$98,627
$98,627
$98,628
Shawinigan
Renovation of the outdoor pool at Parc Antoine-Saint-Onge, addition of a water playground, and repair of the service building.
.
$1,783,927
$1,783,927
$1,783,900
Trois-Rivières
Renovation of the locker rooms and addition of accessible washrooms of the Pavillon Saint-Armand.
$92,903
$92,903
$40,000
***** $53,183
Yamachiche
Renovation of the Pavillon des Loisirs (recreation centre) and the outdoor rink.
$48,872
$48,872
$48,872