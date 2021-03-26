Canada – Backgrounder: Canada and Quebec invest in 11 recreational infrastructure projects to ensure adequate services and revitalize the Mauricie region’s economy

Joint federal-provincial funding has been earmarked for 11 recreational infrastructure projects that will be carried out in the Mauricie region. These projects involve such things as renovating recreational centres and improving playgrounds and other sports facilities to make them safer and more modern.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $3.6 million to these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Programme d’aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. Added to these contributions will be over $9.6 million from municipalities and other local sources.

Project Information:

Location

Project details

Federal contribution

Provincial contribution

Municipal/other contribution

Louiseville

Construction of a boules court (for pétanque).

$137,971

$137,971

$137,969

Louiseville

Development of soccer fields and a walking trail. Addition of a washroom facility with change rooms and toilets.

$379,439

$379,439

$100,000

**279,440

Maskinongé

Construction of a roof for the recreation centre’s outdoor rink and a shelter for the players. Installation of an LED lighting system.

$473,474

$473,474

$473,474

Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel

Construction of a skateboard park and a BMX trail in Parc Valmont.

$145,764

$145,764

$145,809

Saint-Alexis-des-Monts

Renovation and upgrades to the Complexe sportif Aurèle-Plante and addition of outdoor toilets.

$421,560

$421,560

$301,572

***$120,000

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

Development of an all-season multi-sport park for tennis, hockey, and public skating.

$57,044

$57,044

$57,043

Saint-Élie-de-Caxton

Construction of a fitness trail.

$47,325

$47,325

$28,680

***$20,079

Sainte-Thècle

Construction of a washroom facility at Parc Saint-Jean-Optimiste, including showers, toilets, and storage space.

$98,627

$98,627

$98,628

Shawinigan

Renovation of the outdoor pool at Parc Antoine-Saint-Onge, addition of a water playground, and repair of the service building.

.

$1,783,927

$1,783,927

$1,783,900

Trois-Rivières

Renovation of the locker rooms and addition of accessible washrooms of the Pavillon Saint-Armand.

$92,903

$92,903

$40,000

***** $53,183

Yamachiche

Renovation of the Pavillon des Loisirs (recreation centre) and the outdoor rink.

$48,872

$48,872

$48,872