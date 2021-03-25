Result of Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2021 declared

On the basis of the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 21.02.2021, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021. The result is also available on the Commission’s website https://upsc.gov.in.

The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the Examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021 to be held on 17th& 18th July, 2021. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 issued by the Ministry of Mines and the Examination Notice No.1/21-GEOL dated 07.10.2020 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website. The candidates may download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 03 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021. Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of its final result. No request for change of Centre/discipline for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021will be entertained under any circumstances.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its Campus. Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos.(011)- 23388088, 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.