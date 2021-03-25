G2 Crowd recognizes Zonka Feedback High Performer for Spring 2021

Zonka Feedback, a leading Employee and Customer Experience Management platform has been awarded the title of ‘High Performer in G2 Crowd’s Spring 2021 Grid report. Being awarded earlier also a couple of times in the Grid reports of Fall 2020 and Winter 2021, Zonka Feedback has gained this honor three times consecutively.

G2 Crowd evaluates software every quarter on the basis of customer reviews and ratings on the parameters like customer satisfaction, ease of use and market presence. With regards to this evaluation, the platform recognizes some tools and awards them with such titles.

Receiving this award for the third time in a row proves Zonka Feedback’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service. Its ease of use and assistance in enabling its clients to deliver a great experience to their customers has paved the way for Zonka Feedback to constantly receive such awards and titles.

From its robust features to ready-to-use integrations, Zonka Feedback is always working on its mission of providing a world-class experience to its users. The tool helps businesses to capture feedback from customers and employees and work on it to improve customer experience and enhance customer satisfaction. It is used by both small and large-scale businesses across the globe.

Sonika Mehta, Co-Founder at Zonka Feedback, comments: “It’s honestly a great privilege to be recognized as a high performer in the G2 report again. Since these reports are a reflection of the voice of real customers, it reflects our commitment to continually provide great service and customer satisfaction along with our insight-driven feedback platforms to small businesses and enterprises. The recognition and award further strengthens our focus on customers and their requirements, and in always prioritizing customer satisfaction as we grow.”