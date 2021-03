CCTV Cameras in Indian Railways

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras have been provided at 686 stations. Online monitoring through Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras is done at Passenger Reservation centre as well as other areas of major railway stations. If any unlawful/suspicious activity is observed, immediate action is taken. Presently prevention of entry of persons is not done by using CCTV monitoring. However, surveillance on persons indulging in suspicious /objectionable activities is maintained and intervention is made as and when the need arises.