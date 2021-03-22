Hong Kong – Sick person in custody dies in public hospital

A sick 73-year-old male person in custody at Stanley Prison died in a public hospital yesterday (March 20).

The person in custody suffered from heart disease and hypertension. He required continuous medical care and follow-up at the institution hospital and a public hospital. On March 10, he was sent to a public hospital for further treatment due to physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, his condition deteriorated and he was certified dead at 10.33pm yesterday.

The case has been reported to the Police. A death inquest will be held by the Coroner’s Court.

The person in custody was sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy to defraud in January 2017.

