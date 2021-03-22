eXo Platform announces the release of its latest version: eXo Platform 6.1

San Francisco, March 22, 2021. eXo Platform, the digital workplace platform provider, announces the general availability of its latest release: eXo Platform 6.1.

eXo Platform 6.1 aims at helping employees to better work and communicate remotely thanks to a number of new and improved applications smartly integrated together.

The highlights of eXo Platform 6.1 include:

A

video

conferencing functionality designed to help teams hold meetings directly within their digital workplace. A brand new

teams agenda

application to help scheduling meetings and also keep their personal calendar app updated. A reworked

task

management application to enhance teamwork efficiency and productivity A new onboarding process allowing platform administrators to invite new users by email and spaces administrators to invite

external users

to their spaces.

You can learn more about this new release through this blog announcement and a series of sneak peek posts.

For more information about our solutions and offers, please visit our website www.exoplatform.com

About eXo Platform

With an ecosystem of 100,000+ community members and hundreds of successful deployments worldwide, including the US Department of Defense, NATO and the Frech Army, eXo is the largest open source provider of secure digital workplace solutions for enterprises and governments.

For more information about eXo Platform, visit www.exoplatform.com.

Press Contacts for eXo Platform:

Veronika Mazour: contact@exoplatform.com