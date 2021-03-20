The Wandering Spirits of Belcourt Castle

These are the mind-boggling amazing tales from the famous Belcourt Castle, located on Bellevue Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. Visitors from all over the world flocked to Belcourt Castle to feel some ghostly mysteries. The book is complete with illustrations that bring readers to the past and experience what thousands of witnesses encountered during the ghost tours.

Virginia Smith discovered the energy left behind and with Harle Tinney prepared Ghost Tours. The author decided to share her astounding tales of unexplained phenomena and ghostly apparitions at the estate. Living for 52 years at the summer mansion built by Oliver Belmont, known as Belcourt Castle, Mrs. Tinney describes paranormal encounters she experienced firsthand including the apparition of a monk. Truly something special about the castle and the Tinney Family collections are told in this book. The memories are still fresh.



Miss Smith explained the inexplicable during the tour and then demonstrated that the ghosts are indeed real. On numerous occasions first-hand accounts are told by witnesses who felt the energy left behind in two gothic chairs in the French Gothic Ballroom. In that most haunted section of the castle, a group of girl scouts stood in front of the armor on display. They heard growling and moans as if someone was in agony. Frightened by the sound, they all witnessed the right arm of the sixteenth century battle armor raise up. The teenagers blood-curdling screams echoed through the entire castle as they ran out of the room. Mrs. Tinney attempts to explain an incident that the knight wearing that helmet suffered an agonizing death. When her husband Donald acquired the suit of armor, the helmet had been smashed, which Donald meticulously repaired before the battle suit was on display.



Other authors have written some of the same experiences that Harle Tinney recorded in the book The Ghosts of Belcourt Castle. The house was sold to a new owner and no longer is a public tourist attraction. It would be a surprise if the new owners have their own stories to tell.



The Ghosts of Belcourt Castle

Author: Harle H. Tinney

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: March 12, 2021

Genre: Ghost Stories

Target Audience: Everyone



About the Author

Author, Historian, Lecturer, Harle Hope Hanson Tinney was the longest resident of Belcourt Castle from 1960 to 2012.

