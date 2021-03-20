Modest Tree Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Enterprises Working with AR and VR with the Launch of Xplorer 2.0

Modest Tree, a global software developer of advanced immersive training applications and enterprise-wide digitalization solutions, launches their newest software iteration, Xplorer 2.0, signaling yet another milestone in the continued evolution of AR, VR, and XR technology viability for enterprise use. Xplorer 2.0 is an extended reality (XR) content generation software platform that allows users to employ a drag-and-drop interface to quickly transform their own content into advanced XR content—for training, marketing, familiarization, sales, and more—that can be simultaneously experienced in VR, AR, on personal computers, and on mobile devices. Built specifically to eliminate barriers-to-entry and increase ROI for industry, Xplorer 2.0 is the only platform of its kind to automatically offer cross-platform, multiplayer interaction.

The release of Xplorer 2.0 provides a timely response to a growing need across industry sectors. According to a recent VRX Industry Report, a 46% increase in enterprise adoption of VR, AR, and XR

applications has coincided with the recent shift to remote working conditions. Xplorer 2.0, with its ‘no-coding’ UI, ability to use pre-existing Content (such as 3D models), scalability across device platforms,

and built-in capabilities, was designed with the sole purpose of making XR content more viable than ever as a real solution for enterprise challenges. Xplorer 2.0 and the corresponding ROI potential that it

unlocks promises to make XR adoption more accessible to more organizations, providing them with unique abilities to better position themselves in an increasingly challenging and competitive market.

“We wanted to open up the world of XR to those who aren’t virtual reality experts so we could support organizations who needed a rapid and accessible means to develop, adapt, and scale their own AR, VR, and XR content,” states Sam Sannandeji, CEO of Modest Tree. “Xplorer 2.0 makes it even easier for organizations to develop reusable, editable training and marketing content that cuts down on project time and budget, placing them in a better position to succeed in today’s competitive environment.”

Xplorer 2.0 is the latest update of Modest Tree’s XR Presentation software, which is already contributing ROI benefits to numerous global enterprise clients across manufacturing, defence, automotive, and

healthcare industries by enabling them to accelerate their training operations and increase the efficacy of their sales and marketing engagement.