ISACA announces new stackable ITCA certification for students, new professionals or those looking to shift to IT careers

ISACA, leading global IT professional association and learning organization with presence in 188 countries and 220 chapters worldwide, today announced plans to increase focus and expand its current offerings and programmes in India. ISACA, that has 12 chapters across India at present, with more than 8,500 members, many of them senior and experienced IT professionals from across domains and leading IT majors, will also strengthen its programmes and certifications for early stage, new professionals, young IT graduates and those looking to shift to IT industry or reskill for faster growth in career.

As a first step towards this initiative, ISACA today announced in India and globally, the launch of the new Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA) certification. A dynamic addition to ISACA’s globally recognized credentials, ITCA offers students, recent graduates, those new to the IT profession or professionals seeking a career change, with a flexible, hybrid format consisting of both knowledge-based learning and performance-based learning, through live labs in a virtual environment. The certification can be achieved at one’s own pace, by completing five modular certificates that focus on different domain areas in IT—which can also be earned separately or stacked in different ways: Computing Fundamentals Networks and Infrastructure Fundamentals Cybersecurity Fundamentals Software Development Fundamentals Data Science Fundamentals

With the ITCA certification, upcoming IT professionals can prepare themselves for in-demand jobs like computer systems administrator, technical support specialist, database administrator, systems engineer, applications developer, front-end web developer, and quality assurance analyst— in a flexible format that can fit into existing college and work schedules. The certification can also serve more experienced audit, security or governance professionals looking to enhance their understanding of foundational IT concepts.

Explaining the rationale for the certification, David Samuelson, CEO, ISACA, says, “A key part of ISACA’s commitment to providing tools for lifelong learning is supporting professionals at every stage of their career journey, including in that critical period at the very beginning—whether they are new graduates or professionals seeking to make a career change to IT. We are proud to be able to serve a new generation of IT professionals and thought leaders, including those transitioning their careers due to the pandemic, by helping them differentiate and elevate themselves as they enter the job market and start their careers.”