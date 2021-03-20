COVID19 Vaccination-Day 64

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 Crore today.
A total of 4,36,75,564vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.
These include 77,63,276HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 48,51,260HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848FLWs (1stdose), 25,41,265FLWs (2nd dose), 1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.
HCWs
FLWs
45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities
Over 60 years
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
1st Dose
77,63,276
48,51,260
80,49,848
25,41,265
35,11,074
1,69,58,841
Total 16,12,172vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Sixty Fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 14,41,009beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,163HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date:20th March,2021
HCWs
FLWs
45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities
Over60years
Total Achievement
1stDose
2ndDose
1stDose
2nd Dose
1stDose
1stDose
1stDose
2ndDose
56,437
46,975
92,242
1,24,188
2,87,462
10,04,868
1,441,009
17,1163