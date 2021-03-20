COVID19 Vaccination-Day 64

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 Crore today.

A total of 4,36,75,564vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.

These include 77,63,276HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 48,51,260HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848FLWs (1stdose), 25,41,265FLWs (2nd dose), 1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 77,63,276 48,51,260 80,49,848 25,41,265 35,11,074 1,69,58,841

Total 16,12,172vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Sixty Fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 14,41,009beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,163HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.