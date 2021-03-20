Select Page

COVID19 Vaccination-Day 64

Mar 20, 2021 | Health and Wellness

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 Crore today.

A total of 4,36,75,564vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.

These include 77,63,276HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 48,51,260HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848FLWs (1stdose), 25,41,265FLWs (2nd dose),  1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs

FLWs

45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities

Over 60 years

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1st Dose

77,63,276

48,51,260

80,49,848

25,41,265

35,11,074

1,69,58,841

Total 16,12,172vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Sixty Fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 14,41,009beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,163HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date:20th March,2021

HCWs

FLWs

45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities

Over60years

Total Achievement

1stDose

2ndDose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

1stDose

1stDose

2ndDose

56,437

46,975

92,242

1,24,188

2,87,462

10,04,868

1,441,009

17,1163