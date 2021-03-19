Popular Children’s Author Karen Jonice Bricker Excites with Maddie’s Saturday to Remember

1888PressRelease – A colorful weekend adventure offers readers a delightful escape.

BOSTON – Maddie cannot imagine a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than with her grandpa. But what she didn’t expect is the adventure they would discover in their own backyard artfully brought to life in Karen Jonice Bricker’s delightful new book Maddie’s Saturday to Remember.

As Maddie and her grandpa stroll through their hometown, they meet a colorful cast of locals: a street musician, a fruit seller, and a pizza chef among them. But when Maddie meets the mysterious Lydia, who allows her a sneak peek into the creative and fun behind-the-scenes world of window dressing, she is truly inspired!

“Adventure awaits us at every turn if you know to look for it,” said Bricker. “My goal with this book is to capture a reader’s imagination and encourage them to keep their hearts and minds open to what lies in store when they set out every day.”

A former early childhood educator, Bricker teamed with illustrator Samela St. Pierre on the book, which is appropriate for elementary aged children. Young readers will be captivated by the playful illustrations and fast-moving plot and will want to read the book again and again.

Maddie’s Saturday to Remember can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR — Karen Jonice Bricker is the author of The Magic Straw Hat and Destination Adventure and is an Indie Excellence Award Winner. She is a former early childhood education teacher, and physical therapist. Storytelling was a regular nighttime occurrence when her children were young, and now she is inspired to bring her stories to readers of all ages. Karen makes her home in southeastern Massachusetts with her husband, and to this day, cherishes listening to magical tales and treasured moments that may capture her imagination for the next untold story. Karen is also an avid supporter of the Reach Out and Read Program at Boston Children’s Primary Care Center. Please check out her website for more books at www.karenbricker.com.

http://www.sdppublishing.com