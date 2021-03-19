KNMA’s latest online workshop ‘Make a Toon’

Tune into this newest series and learn how to craft your very own cartoon characters.

10th March – Adventurous Moana (now available on KNMA’s YouTube channel)

17th March – Groot Pen Stand (now available on KNMA’s YouTube channel)

24th March – Mini Fairy House

31st March – Quilled Superhero

7th April – Simba Lightbox

Watch the full video on our YouTube channel | 24th, 31st March and 7th April 2021| 5 pm IST

Youtube Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1pZ79RuUM2BPxXsbPA-z8Q

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.