Canada – Search and Rescue stations across Ontario open for 2021 recreational boating season

Four of the Canadian Coast Guard’s seasonally operated lifeboat stations on the Great Lakes will open on March 22, 2021. This includes the stations in Amherstburg, Kingston, Port Dover, and Port Weller, Ontario.

The Coast Guard’s remaining lifeboat stations in Ontario on the Great Lakes will open on the following dates:

Cobourg – April 2, 2021

Goderich, Meaford, and Tobermory – April 9, 2021

Thunder Bay – April 16, 2021

Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on Ontario’s waterways. Transport Canada’s Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270, or via marine VHF radio – channel 16.