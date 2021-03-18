Hong Kong – Appointment of Non-Executive Directors of SFC

The Government announced today (March 18) that the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, under the authority delegated by the Chief Executive, has appointed Mr Michael Wong Yick-kam and re-appointed Mr Nicky Lo Kar-chun and Mr Clement Chan Kam-wing as Non-Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two-year terms of Mr Wong, Mr Lo and Mr Chan will begin on April 1, 2021, April 24, 2021, and May 26, 2021, respectively.



Mr Paul Chan said, “Mr Wong has had a long record of public service and possesses vast experience in the business sector. I am confident that he will provide valuable contributions to the work of the SFC.



“Mr Lo and Mr Chan have offered constructive advice on the performance of functions and good corporate governance of the SFC during their tenure. I look forward to their continued support for the work of the SFC.”



The SFC is chaired by Mr Tim Lui Tim-leung. Other serving Non-Executive directors are Ms Agnes Chan Sui-kuen, Mr Edward Cheng Wai-sun, Mr Victor Dawes, Mr Lester Garson Huang and Dr James C Lin.