Exchange Rates Notification No. 31/2021 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.26/2021-Customs(N.T.), dated 4th March, 2021 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 19th March, 2021, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.
SCHEDULE-I
Sl. No.
Foreign Currency
Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
(1)
(2)
(3)
(a)
(b)
(For Imported Goods)
(For Exported Goods)
1.
Australian Dollar
57.95
55.60
2.
Bahraini Dinar
198.70
186.00
3.
Canadian Dollar
59.50
57.35
4.
Chinese Yuan
11.35
11.00
5.
Danish Kroner
11.90
11.45
6.
EURO
88.25
85.10
7.
Hong Kong Dollar
9.50
9.15
8.
Kuwaiti Dinar
248.35
232.45
9.
New Zealand Dollar
53.85
51.50
10.
Norwegian Kroner
8.75
8.45
11.
Pound Sterling
102.80
99.35
12.
Qatari Riyal
20.55
19.30
13.
Saudi Arabian Riyal
19.95
18.70
14.
Singapore Dollar
54.95
53.10
15.
South African Rand
5.10
4.80
16.
Swedish Kroner
8.70
8.40
17.
Swiss Franc
80.05
76.95
18.
Turkish Lira
9.95
9.35
19.
UAE Dirham
20.35
19.10
20.
US Dollar
73.35
71.60
SCHEDULE-II
Sl. No.
Foreign Currency
Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees
(1)
(2)
(3)
(a)
(b)
(For Imported Goods)
(For Export Goods)
1.
Japanese Yen
67.80
65.30
2.
Korean Won
6.65
6.25