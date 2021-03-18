Select Page

Exchange Rates Notification No. 31/2021 – Customs (N.T.)

Mar 18, 2021 | Business

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.26/2021-Customs(N.T.), dated 4th March, 2021 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 19th   March, 2021, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

                                                                 SCHEDULE-I                             

Sl. No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)    

(2)

(3)

  

               (a)

                (b)

  

(For Imported Goods)

(For Exported Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

57.95

55.60

2.

Bahraini Dinar

198.70

186.00

3.

Canadian Dollar               

59.50

57.35

4.

Chinese Yuan

11.35

11.00

5.

Danish Kroner

11.90

11.45

6.

EURO

88.25

85.10

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.50

9.15

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

248.35

232.45

9.

New Zealand Dollar

53.85

51.50

10.

Norwegian Kroner

8.75

8.45

11.

Pound Sterling

102.80

99.35

12.

Qatari Riyal

20.55

19.30

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

19.95

18.70

14.

Singapore Dollar

54.95

53.10

15.

South African Rand

5.10

4.80

16.

Swedish Kroner

8.70

8.40

17.

Swiss Franc

80.05

76.95

18.

Turkish Lira

9.95

9.35

19.

UAE Dirham

20.35

19.10

20.

US Dollar

73.35

71.60

                                                                  SCHEDULE-II                                      

Sl. No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)    

(2)

(3)

  

(a)

(b)

  

(For Imported Goods)

  (For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

67.80

65.30

2.

Korean Won

6.65

6.25

 