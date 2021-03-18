Exchange Rates Notification No. 31/2021 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.26/2021-Customs(N.T.), dated 4th March, 2021 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 19th March, 2021, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl. No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 57.95 55.60 2. Bahraini Dinar 198.70 186.00 3. Canadian Dollar 59.50 57.35 4. Chinese Yuan 11.35 11.00 5. Danish Kroner 11.90 11.45 6. EURO 88.25 85.10 7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.50 9.15 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 248.35 232.45 9. New Zealand Dollar 53.85 51.50 10. Norwegian Kroner 8.75 8.45 11. Pound Sterling 102.80 99.35 12. Qatari Riyal 20.55 19.30 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 19.95 18.70 14. Singapore Dollar 54.95 53.10 15. South African Rand 5.10 4.80 16. Swedish Kroner 8.70 8.40 17. Swiss Franc 80.05 76.95 18. Turkish Lira 9.95 9.35 19. UAE Dirham 20.35 19.10 20. US Dollar 73.35 71.60

SCHEDULE-II