SK-Touch Interior Design Studio wins the Luxury Lifestyle award 2021

SK-Touch has recently won the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, 2021 in the category of Best Residential Interior Design in Saudi Arabia.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is based in New York. It selects, recognizes, celebrates, and promotes the best luxury goods and services provided across the world over. It is one of the most recognized and respected bodies that assure the quality of the goods and service at the highest level.

The objective of the award is to recognize the excellence and maintenance of the highest standards in the industry sectors all over the planet. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards won by SK-Touch is the pinnacle of achievement in the field of interior design as the company has excelled beyond expectation by its distinguished services.

SK-Touch Interior Design studio has its offices in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. They provide customized interior design décor with smart living solutions on a turnkey basis for infusing lavishness and excellence in every step of their work. Their fields of expertise include Café Design, Restaurant Design, Coffee shop Design, F&B Design, Office Design, and House Design.

“This award is a great honor for us. It also makes us proud and recognizes our outstanding service in the various field of interior design. It will also work as great encouragement for our team to constantly maintain the quality of service that we have been providing to our clientele. It also demonstrates the commitment of the SK-Touch team to meet the ever-changing demands of the interior design industry,” said Sara Khairallah, their principal interior architect.

“We do all our projects in four phases. We identify the objective together with the customer and submit a creative plan for review and revision. Next, we plan and design anything based on the feedback and submit 3D renders for final approval. Once we get it, the project starts immediately,” She further added.

The SK-Touch team applies their immense creativity and technical acumen for creating optimum functional space in any built environment, be it residential or commercial. It makes the place attractive and also improves the quality of life of the people inside.

Their services include conceptual design, drawings & layouts, Furniture & finishes, selection of FF&E (Furniture, Fixture & Equipment), budgeting, project management. They also help their customer in the tender phase and for procurements of goods. The company also undertakes premium quality automation systems for residential and commercial projects.

Visit https://www.sk-touch.com/ to learn more.