Hong Kong Customs raids suspected illicit cigarette storage again within two days and seizes suspected illicit cigarettes

Hong Kong Customs on March 12 seized about 590 000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about $1.6 million and a duty potential of about $1.1 million in Tai Po. Together with the operation conducted in Fanling on March 11, this is another suspected illicit cigarette storage raided by Customs in two consecutive days.

During an anti-illicit cigarette operation conducted in Tai Po yesterday afternoon, Customs officers seized the batch of suspected illicit cigarettes at a residential unit. Two women, aged 43 and 64, suspected to be in connection with the case, were arrested.

Investigation is ongoing.

Customs will continue to combat illicit cigarette activities on all fronts through a multi-pronged approach.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, anyone involved in dealing with, possession of, selling or buying illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $1 million and imprisonment for two years.