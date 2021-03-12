Cargill announces leadership roles to accelerate strategic growth

Two new members are joining Cargills executive team as the company makes leadership changes to implement strategic growth initiatives.

These leaders are committed to our customer-driven growth strategy and have deep experience in, and a passion for, innovation, disruption and building safe, responsible and sustainable solutions in food and agriculture, said Dave MacLennan, Cargill chairman and CEO. As we accelerate our growth strategy into specialties and value-add spaces, Im confident this is the team to lead Cargill forward.

Jon Nash is joining the companys executive team as the leader of the global protein and salt enterprise. He succeeds Brian Sikes, who was recently named the companys chief operating officer (COO). Nash led the North American protein business since 2019. Since joining Cargill in 1998, he has held commercial, operations and finance leadership roles in the protein business. Nash is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Pilar Cruz joins the companys executive team as its new Chief Sustainability Officer. In this role, she will have responsibility for the companys sustainability, corporate responsibility and global communications functions. Cruz currently leads the companys global aqua nutrition business, which recently announced the SeaFurther Sustainability program to help salmon farmers reduce the environmental footprint of their fish by 30% by 2030. Cruz is originally from Colombia. She joined Cargill in 2002, and has held leadership roles in North America, Latin America and Europe. She also led the companys global strategy and development function, focusing on strategy, mergers and acquisitions and business development.

Ruth Kimmelshue will now lead Cargills animal nutrition and health enterprise after five years leading global business operations and supply chains. She has been a member of the executive team since 2015, and previously held leadership roles in the protein and agricultural supply chain businesses. She has played a significant role in leading the companys sustainability efforts, serving as its first Chief Sustainability Officer.

Julian Chase, who leads the companys transformation initiatives, will take on additional responsibilities leading business operations and supply chains. He joined the executive team in 2018 and is driving a culture of continuous improvement in both commercial and functional areas.

David Webster will lead the food ingredients and bioindustrial enterprise. Webster joined the companys executive team in 2019. He spent several years leading the global edible oils business, and most recently headed the companys animal nutrition and health enterprise. Currently based in the U.S., Webster will relocate to the Netherlands in 2022.

Webster succeeds Frank van Lierde, who will retire after 32 years with the company. Based in Belgium and an engineer by training, Van Lierdes career in food ingredients and bioindustrials began with Cargill in 1989. He has been part of Cargills executive team since 2015.

These leadership changes will be effective April 1, 2021. Van Lierde will help manage a smooth transition through the end of Cargills fiscal year and retire on June 1, 2021.

About Cargill

Cargills 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.