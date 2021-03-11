OSDA Goes Solo with Purchase of FreeStyle Plus ESD Flooring

SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the purchase of 7,500 square feet of its FreeStyle ESD Plus tile to OSDA for its electronics assembly facility in Milford, Connecticut. The transaction was brokered by Restronics.

Since 1987, OSDA has provided electronics assembly manufacturing services for prototypes a wide variety of technology firms. Its clientele includes such names Panasonic, Philips, IBM and Google. OSDA purchased the Blizzard style of SelecTech’s FreeStyle ESD Plus tiles because of the ease of installation—OSDA self-installed—and the fact the flooring could be installed around the existing equipment throughout the factory floor.

“OSDA had an epoxy floor and wanted something that provided a higher level of static control. Our FreeStyle ESD Plus met that criteria, was aesthetically pleasing, and could be self-installed without any downtime,” said Tom Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech. “Considering all these variables, along with the long-term maintenance savings, made this decision a win-win.”

StaticStop ESD and FreeStyle ESD Plus tiles employ a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, FreeStyle ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

FreeStyle ESD is available in Steel Blue, Off White, Gray and Platinum. FreeStyle ESD is also available in PLUS version, which has a conductive urethane finish for superior maintainability and comes in Apollo, Blizzard, Oasis, and Asteroid colors.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit https://selectech.com/