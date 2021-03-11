ARS Truck & Fleet Service Partners With Salvation of Sorrows, A Compassionate Non-Profit

ARS Truck & Fleet Service and Delaware Truck Refinishers announced a new partnership with Salvation of Sorrows, a mobile barbershop bus. In January 2021, Salvation of Sorrows approached ARS Truck & Fleet Service requesting help for repairs needed on their vehicle. The bus enables Salvation of Sorrows to provide haircuts and dignity for the homeless and less fortunate, in addition to rebuild hope where it has been damaged or lost. ARS Truck & Fleet Service and Delaware Truck Refinishers donated money, labor, parts and services toward the needed repairs.



The inspiring work of Salvation of Sorrows resonated with ARSs CEO and owner, Patrick Connell. He said, Im deeply passionate about the plight of combat veterans. We see tragically high rates of homelessness and suicide among veterans. The assimilation from active combat duty back into regular life is just too difficult. I may not be able to do anything about the challenges they face on the battlefield, but I can certainly work hard here at home to make sure they are appreciated, and their burdens as they transition home are a little less heavy. The veterans weve employed at ARS and Delaware Truck Refinishers have been some of the most hard-working, resilient employees, and I encourage all businesses to employ veterans.



Haircuts are just one aspect of Salvation of Sorrows mission. The organization is compassionate about improving the lives of the less fortunate. Their focus is on community efforts, including small acts of kindness like food, haircuts, necessities, aid, community awareness, education and work opportunities.



ARS Truck and Fleet Service and Delaware Truck Refinishers also supports Vet Fest, Wreaths Across America and have several veterans on staff. This is the first time they have worked with Salvation of Sorrows.