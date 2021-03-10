Real women sheroes from the real estate world get awarded on women’s day

The real estate sector, predominantly a man’s world, has been witnessing the power of women bringing in organization and growth to the sector. To acknowledge these women achievers, The Real Woman Awards 2021 felicitates 26 women entrepreneurs from India’s Construction Industry for their relentless work at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. A first of its kind felicitation event conceptualized exclusively for women who are business owners; part of the technical workforce like engineers, architects & designers; contractors, brokers, sales representatives, Vastu, valuation, MEP, Energy Consultants etc. in the Indian construction industry, the awards are aimed at recognizing the contribution of women in the construction industry.

Real estate traditionally has been perceived as a tough job with the majority of its work on the field, site visits, long hours, difficult clients & tough demands and a lot of travel, demanding sustenance, strength and struggle. Women in this sector have been bringing about a change gradually, with their high qualifications, aspirations and an urge for global exposure. They possess the same qualities and grit required to run a real estate business and operations and can understand the nitty-gritty of this business well.

“The real estate & construction industry has seen staggering growth in the past 2 decades along with the increase in types of services being offered. The expansion of companies has witnessed the creation of an inclusive workplace for men & women due to the larger pool of talent available and also the opportunity for women to be in leadership roles.” said Sheetal Bhilkar of UBSC. “The Real Woman Awards is a robust system that aims to recognize the ladies in the workforce so as to inspire more women to join this industry.” she added.

The event was hailed by prominent guests of honor like Mr. Dinesh Agarwal; Jt. MD of Panasonic, Ms. Kirti Kabra; Director at RR Kabel, Renowned International Architect Mr. Reza Kabul, Bollywood actress & model Mahek Chahal, Architect Sandip Shikre; President & CEO of SSA Architects, Architect Alpa Shikre; Principal – SSA Architects, Mr. Amar Tendulkar; Chief of Design & Sustainability for Mahindra Life Spaces, Mr. Mukesh Jaitley; COO of Kolte Patil Developers Ltd and Mr. Hemant Prabhukelusar; COO – Infrastructure – Industrial of Nidar Group of Companies along with special guest Vibhuti Pandey – Mrs. West India 2020, Mom Blogger & Influencer Shreya Gautam, Travel & Lifestyle Blogger Sonal Agarwal, Brand Story teller & Blogger Brinda Shah, Lifestyle Blogger & Influencer Vaishali Shah.

Awardees from categories like Waste Management, Landscape Design, Lighting Design, Property Valuer, Fire & Safety and more were felicitated at the event. The event also hosts a lineup of expert sessions and classes for the attendees based on coaching & mentoring, personal development, Fashion, Health, Beauty and more for overall growth and confidence to achieve success in the real world. Well-known brands like Panasonic, RR Kabel, Realty Raja, Legrand and others came forward to offer their support to this initiative. Event was organized by UBSC, a leading MEP consulting company and was managed by Harmony Events & Talent, a well-known name in the events industry.