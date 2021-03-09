MORBiZ releases new blog on how to missed social media opportunities for small businesses

Hyper-local web presence experts at MORBiZ have released a new blog about the free perks often missed by small businesses. The blog, which reminds readers that not creating a profile for your company on Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels is akin to denying free billboards, covers a myriad of reasons why a small business should not delay signing up for free online profiles any longer.

A few of the main points that the new blog touches on are social media’s ability to indicate a desire to grow and its ability to act as a virtual display case. Social media channels are the perfect place to show off both goods and services, the blog explains. Furthermore, shopping cart features on some social channels can help you sell items directly to consumers.

While selling products is great, if your business relies on appointments, social media has you covered there too.With Facebook’s free appointment scheduling widget, customers can now book services automatically. You’ll soon find your day is filled up open to close!

The blog goes on to detail benefits of social media that don’t have direct monetary advantages on the surface, but offer bottom line benefits in the long term. This includes building thought leadership and community around your brand.

Be sure to read the full blog at www.morbiz.com/how-a-small-business-can-take-advantage-of-social-media-for-free. As an small business owner, you likely have your hands tied with day to day operations. If setting up and managing social media for a small business to presents a challenge for you, considering partnering with the Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ. As part of our local web presence campaigns we can set up and manage your new business Facebook page. If you’d like to learn more about social media or our other local web marketing tactics, please don’t hesitate to call us at 1-855-266-7249 or fill out the contact form at www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. We look forward to helping you grow your business, online and off.