Canada – Government launches Emergency Preparedness Public Awareness Campaign

As we continue the fight against COVID-19, we still remain at risk of other disasters including natural hazards, flooding, storms, and wildfires.

Today, the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced the launch of an Emergency Preparedness Public Awareness Campaign. The campaign aims to protect Canadians, their homes, and their communities by focusing on concrete actions that they can take to better prepare against the risk of natural disasters and emergencies.

Canada’s expansive geography, diverse topography and contrasting climates bring a range of natural hazards that often vary from region to region. Only one in ten Canadians have taken steps to reduce the risk of their home being affected by a weather-related emergency or natural disaster. It is important that Canadians are aware of the risks in their region, and how to be ready for different situations.

Building awareness and understanding of disaster risks is an important priority under the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada: Toward a Resilient 2030 and aligns with the Government’s recent commitment to develop a national climate change adaptation strategy, in which Public Safety Canada and other federal departments like Natural Resources Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada will play a key role.

“The Government of Canada is proud to launch a national public awareness campaign on the importance of emergency preparedness. This emergency preparedness campaign will encourage people to learn about the risks they face in their area and encourage all Canadians to take action to mitigate these risks.”