Bangladesh- India hold Commerce Secretary level meeting at Dhaka

The Commerce Secretary level meeting between Bangladesh and India was held in Dhaka on 8 March 2021. The Bangladesh delegation was led by Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh, Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin and the Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary, Government of India, Dr Anup Wadhawan.

Noting the decision taken by both countries to jointly celebrate Mujib Borsho, the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral ties, the Indian delegation conveyed their greetings on the historic Mujib Borsho. Extensive discussions were held on a variety of issues of mutual interest such as streamlining Certificate of Origin procedures, regional connectivity initiatives, anti-dumping duty on Jute products, harmonization of standards, removal of port restrictions, trade infrastructure-related issues, India-Bangladesh CEOs’ Forum, sharing of trade data, upgradation of border trading infrastructure. Both sides decided to expeditiously move forward on the feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During his visit, Commerce Secretary, Government of India called on Hon’ble Minister of Commerce, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mr. Tipu Munshi and Private Industry and Investment Advisor to Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh Mr. Salman F Rahman. Further, India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (IBCCI) President along with his board members called on the Commerce Secretary and discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral trade.

The meeting was preceded by the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade between the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India on 16-17 February 2021 virtually. Technical discussions were held in detail at the JWG on various areas of mutual interest in trade and commerce.

It was agreed that the next meetings of the Commerce Secretaries and the JWG will be held in India, at mutually convenient dates.