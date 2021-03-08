Tech Mahindra Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 type 2 attestation for BPS and IT services. The SOC 2 report reinforces Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards safeguarding customers security, privacy, availability and confidentiality across all services globally.

Tech Mahindra continues to demonstrate its focus on customer trust, loyalty and quality in business operations. This attestation demonstrates the organisation’s trustworthiness by enhanced client communication and increased transparency of outsourced internal controls. Further, with its focus on large deals, Tech Mahindra ensured a strong commitment towards internal controls, security, information system and policies of the organization. This becomes a game-changer for Tech Mahindra, further enabling operational credibility and competitive advantage.

L. Ravichandran, President and Chief Operating Officer at Tech Mahindra said, “Information security, privacy and availability is a top priority at Tech Mahindra. As part of our New Age Delivery effort to incorporate best practices and continual improvement in the quality of our services and operations, we are focused on investing and improving business operations to navigate emerging threat landscape and meet new regulatory requirements. The SOC 2 type 2 report is a testament of this continuing focus on ensuring security, privacy and availability for all our customers and services.”

The SOC 2 Type 2 report is performed by an independent auditing firm was conducted across business verticals covering 135 locations across 38 countries. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates Tech Mahindra’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure environment across all services for its customers globally.

As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believe that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2, 56,000 people across 100 countries.