Lighter Footprint, Brighter Tomorrow: ASICS Upcycles Second-Hand Clothes To Create New Running Shoes

Today, ASICS is giving a boost to runners and the planet with the launch of SUNRISE REBORN PACK of new running shoes made from recycled clothing collected in Japan.

To create the shoes, ASICS employed the same advanced technology it used to craft a range of upcycled apparel and footwear created for the Japan team wear for an international sporting event. This innovative technology allows ASICS to recycle, remake and restyle discarded materials into new textile designs, like the SUNRISE REBORN running shoes.

In the case of SUNRISE REBORN, ASICS used second-hand clothing collected in Japan to create a new limited-edition line. This new collection is another significant step in ASICS ongoing mission to help minimise the environmental footprint of its products all over the world.

Yasuhito Hirota, COO and President of ASICS Corporation said, Since our founding in 1949, ASICS purpose has been to help people achieve a sound mind in a sound body. But for that, they need a sound Earth to exercise on. Thats why were committed to playing our part in building a circular economy that helps reduce CO2 emissions and keep global warming at less than 1.5oC. Through sustainable products like SUNRISE REBORN PACK, we want to let people all over the world enjoy the mental and physical benefits of sport while preserving the planet for future generations to do the same.

The SUNRISE REBORN PACK includes two of ASICS pinnacle shoes, the METARIDE and GEL-QUANTUM 360 TYO, both in the striking sunrise red colourway. These new models will be available from 5th March.

This limited-edition range is part of ASICS Sunrise initiative, encouraging people everywhere to move their body and mind at sunrise, this time with a lighter footprint for a brighter tomorrow.

For more information or to take part, visit www.ASICS.com and follow @ASICS for more information.