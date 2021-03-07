Hong Kong – DH received report of suspected serious adverse event following COVID-19 vaccination

The Department of Health (DH) today (March 6) received a report from the Hospital Authority (HA) regarding a suspected serious adverse event following COVID-19 vaccination. According to the information provided by the HA, the case involved a 55-year-old woman who had history of chronic illnesses, suffered from an acute stroke on March 5. She was admitted to Caritas Medical Centre for treatment and was later transferred to Kwong Wah Hospital for further treatment. Subsequently, she had cardiac arrest and after resuscitation she passed away early this morning. According to information provided by the deceased’s family member, she had received COVID-19 vaccination at Kwun Chung Sports Centre Community Vaccination Centre in Jordan on March 2.

The DH has immediately contacted the HA upon the notification to obtain further information on the incident for conducting investigation and assessment. The DH will provide the case to the Expert Committee on Clinical Events Assessment Following COVID-19 Immunisation for conducting causality assessment as soon as possible, and the assessment result will be released in a timely manner.