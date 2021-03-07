Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Hung Hom

Police appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Hung Hom.



Lo Chu-bun, aged 31, went missing after he left his residence in Ho Man Tin Estate on March 2 afternoon. His family made a report to Police yesterday (March 5).



He is about 1.65 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station