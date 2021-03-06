uFaber announces #PowertoShe – Rs. 10 lakhs scholarship initiative to aid deserving women from hinterland India in getting back to work

uFaber, among India’s fastest-growing Ed-Tech companies that is focused on personalization and the trainer, today announced #PowertoShe, a campaign around International Women’s day, wherein it will provide scholarship of Rs. 20,000/- to 50 deserving women from across India who lack access or resources for it. The motive is to reskill or boost their confidence in getting back to work. The scholarship is applicable across its offering – UPSC exam preparation, Fluent English, business communication skills, etc. among others.

The venture will process all requests thus received and announce the 50 women selected from among those in the second week of April 2021. uFaber already has a growing all women trainer pool of 2800+ from across India under its “eMaester” program. These women deliver personalized training to UFaber’s learners and earn anywhere between Rs.15-50,000/- per month. Often for many of these women trainers it’s a way to keep themselves productively engaged and also keep their knowledge/skills intact.

Commenting on the initiative, Rohit Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, uFaber said, “Women form the largest chunk of work from home career options as it allows them to balance their professional and personal commitments. And there are millions of more women across India in metros and beyond, who are qualified but just lack that little extra edge to make them eligible for one of these work from home careers. On this women’s day what could be better than to salute and do our bit to support the aspirations of these women. Here is to more #powertoshe.”