Distribution Camp for Providing Aids & Assistive Devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens Inaugurated at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Today

A Distribution camp for providing Aids and Assistive Devices to pre-identified Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme and Senior Citizens beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana of Government of India was held at D. K Convention Hall, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh today. The Chief Guest of the function Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated the function alongside with Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Jal Shakti, Government of India in the presence Shri Alo Libang, Minister of Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh; Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwD; Shri Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD; Ms. Niharika Rai, Commissioner, Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri D R Sarin, CMD ALIMCO and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh applauded the efforts of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India and the initiatives taken in order to provide holistic empowerment of Divyangjan across the country. He informed that Government of Arunachal Pradesh has allotted 5 Acres of Land for establishment of Artificial limb centre in East Siang and 15 Acres of land availability in Aalo, West Siang for establishment of National Institute of Mental Health & Rehabilitation.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria said that the central government is fully committed for Divyangjans and senior citizens and motive of providing Aids and Assistive devices is to empower and enable them to connect with main stream of the society.

Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin informed about the details of the schemes being implemented by the department and said that the new Act i.e Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 implemented by government provides greater rights and entitlements to PwDs by envisioning an inclusive and enabling environment.

Total 217 number of beneficiaries which includes 127 Divyangjan and 90 Senior Citizens were indentified in the assessment camps conducted by ALIMCO in various locations at Naharlagun, Yupia and Sagalee region of Papumpare District in the early week of February 2021. Total 541 Aids and Assistive Devices valuing approx Rs. 21 Lakh will be distributed phase wise among the pre-identified Divyangjan and senior citizen beneficiaries of aforesaid locations.

Details of total items to be distributed includes 152 Folding Wheel Chair, 01 C.P. Chair, 96 Crutch, 81 Walking Stick, 07 Braille Kit, 06 Smart Cane, 04 Smart Phone, 08 Daisy Player, 07 MSIED KIT, 16 Rolator, 04 Tetrapod, 17 Walker, 142 B.T.E. (Hearing Aid Machine).

In view of COVID 19, out of total 217 pre-identified beneficiaries Aids and Assistive Devices will be provided to as much as approx 100 beneficiaries in the inaugural distribution camp at D. K Convention Hall, Itanagar on 05.03.2021. Remaining beneficiaries will be get their prescribed assistive devices subsequently at their nearby respective Blocks.

Different type of assistive devices which are to be distributed among identified Divyangjan and Senior citizens registered during assessment camps at Block Level depending upon the age related disability/infirmity, with such assisted-living devices which can restore near normalcy in their bodily functions and empowering them to connect with mainstream of society. The devices which will be distributed include Smart Phone, Smart Cane, Daisy Player, Braille Kit, Wheelchairs, Tetrapod/Tripod, Crutches, Walking Sticks, Hearing Aid, Walker etc.

Central government has undertaken special measures to provide the benefits of welfare schemes uninterrupted in present corona pandemic situation in the interest of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens of the country. In this endeavor, this camp is being held adhering to the guidelines and new SOPs issued by Government of India pertaining to COVID 19. Strict compliance of health and personal safety and other necessary precautionary steps is being ensured in order to contain any possibility of spread of COVID 19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices. Maintaining social distancing and arrangements of thermal screening for each individual, compulsory use of face mask, sanitizers and Multi-level sanitization of equipment including pre dispatch sanitization of aids and appliances, transport vehicle, sanitization of open/closed stacking area and re-sanitization of assistive devices just before the distribution are being observed.

The camp has been organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ&E), Government of India in association with Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and District Administration, Itanagar. Camps will be conducted as per new approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Ministry in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.