Top Women’s Kurti Styles To Wear in Summer 2021

Summer is here, which means its the time to get a comfy attire in which you can feel the comfort and style altogether. This sunny season, be a little smart and try different types of summer kurti dress to create a unique style statement. You can wear casual flared or designer kurtis for wedding, georgette kurtis for cool college style, Floor length Kurti for family occasions, side cut kurti or straight long kurta for an impressive professional look, etc.

Available in different styles and patterns, these new kurti design are the first pick of college going girls, working women, social women as well as of housewives for any occasion. Fashion stylists are trying to keep the balance with the growing demand of kurtis and find countless options to salwar kurti according to the current trends. Therefore, wearers are getting plentiful choices, from ethnic to Indo-western style with different patterns, sizes, length, cuts, and designs.

Some latest kurti designs for 2021 Summer Dresses Online are available at Jaipur Kurti just have a look and you will get smart ways to look best in all types.

Designer Long kurti

Nowadays, Designer Long kurtis are in full demand. Girls look taller in straight hemline. It also gives an impressive professional look. So, get yourself ready for ethnic and funky fashion makeover for office wear this summer.

Shirt Style Kurtis

This blend of Indian kurtis and western shirt is a stylish choice for your office wardrobe. You look professional as well as chic by wearing this shirt style kurti. It is convenient for both, casual and formal dressings. Wholesale Jaipur kurti provides it in skin-friendly fabric, so you feel comfortable on sunny days.

Jacket Style Kurtis

Jacket Style kurtis are exactly as what they sound. Designed with an extra layer, these kurtis teamed with contrasting jackets are quite a fad in the world of fashion industry. Kurtis with statement jackets can create both a bold or an elegant look depending on how one carries it.

Designer Tail Cut Kurti

Tail cut kurti with layered pattern is one of the trending options for party functions. The tail cut is short from one side and has a tail like effect on the other side. It is the best western wear option for young Indian girls and women. If you want to experiment for a more glamorous look, you can wear Tail cut kurti without any bottom.



Flared Kurti

Flares are dainty beauty and give a gorgeous, rich look for party time. Both wide flared kurtis and narrow flared kurti set are available in the market. Flared hemline looks good and are more preferred by tall women.

Designer A-line kurti

A-Line kurti is the most popular among ladies. It reaches to the calf or ankle and it widens from the waist making ‘A’ shaped panel. Jaipur kurti has a large collection of A-line kurtis , available in different colors, shades, embroidery designs, and patterns.

Floor length kurti

Floor length kurti is the Indian equivalent of evening gowns. These days, it is a favorite style statement of modern ladies for its rich and royal look. You might have seen that most Bollywood divas pick floor length kurti to look gorgeous at red carpet events, award functions, inauguration ceremonies, etc. It comes in many styles such as embroidered, printed, designer anarkali, etc

Anarkali cotton kurta



Anarkali cotton kurta is perfect for that grace & elegance of traditional yet comfy look in summers. Anarkali complements with every body shape i.e. Hourglass, Pear, Rectangle, and Apple.

Cold shoulder kurti



Cold Shoulder is the coolest fashion in town and you can wear it like a pro with your kurtis as well. If you’re looking forward to giving a stylish touch to ethnic look in a charismatic way, then make sure to give this trend a try.

Princess cut kurti

Princess hem are designed on kurti sales for flattering feminine curves. They are the shaped seams which can start from the shoulder or armhole and end at the waist or continue down, shaping the full length of the cloth beyond the waist and hips. Mostly princess cut kurti has no side opening.