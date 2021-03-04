Shri Sanjay Dhotre inaugurates “India Telecom 2021”- a platform for convergence of technologies and business exchange

TEPC (Telecom Equipment Export Promotion Council) has organized India Telecom 2021’ – an Exclusive International Business Expo being held virtually on March 3 & 4, 2021 under Market Access Initiative Scheme (MAI) of Department of Commerce, Government of Indiaand with support of Department of Telecommunications & Ministry of External Affairs. The event is being attended by potential buyers from countries across the globe. More than 1,000 delegates, out of which more than 200 are foreign delegates from more than 45 countries, are attending India Telecom 2021. More than 40 Indian telecom companies are showcasing their state of the art products and capabilities at the exhibition which is organized by TEPC as a part of this event.

This annual event was inaugurated by Shri Sanjay ShamraoDhotre, Minister for State for Communications, Education and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Indiatoday, the March 3, 2021. The inaugural session, was also addressed by Shri. Rahul Chhabra, Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Ms. Anita Praveen, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and many other senior Government officials and industry leaders.

While speaking at the event, Shri Sanjay ShamraoDhotre, Hon’ble Minister for State for Communications, Education and Electronics & Information Technology said that the Government has been striving to fulfil Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India, which will bridge the digital divide in the country by uniting urban India with rural Bharat, foster financial inclusion by making critical services available to everyone remotely, and provide connectivity to the last mile. He also mentioned that Indian manufacturers have already made significant strides in exports of IT and telecom products to several countries. Indian IT and telecom products are of world-class quality and are globally competitive in technology and price. “The government has announced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for various sectors, including telecom sector, to become a part of the global supply chain,” he said.

This event is of great significance to Indian exporters and has a very high impact. India is a fast-growing telecom market fueled by data growth. This local demand is a driver of domestic telecom companies to create innovative, high-quality products and solutions that can serve the needs of both India and emerging markets across the globe. In addition to offering state of the art telecom products and services, Indian companies are open to partner and provide skill development and training to our overseas buyers.

India Telecom 2021 is a platform for convergence of technologies and business exchange. This mega event has become ‘a must attend’ mega event for Telecom and IT Stakeholders as it encapsulates strategies and learning that transcend the two most important present day industries having potential of unlocking huge demand of ICT services across multiple domains. It’s the place to network, meet and shape the future!

About TEPC:

TEPC has been set up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Communications, Government of India to promote and develop of Export of Telecom Equipment and Services. The council undertakes several activities aimed at exports promotion such as Commissioning of Studies to find potential markets, holding of National/International Seminars and facilitating participation of exporters in various overseas exhibitions. The council also disseminates trade related data to its members. The council makes various recommendations to the Government for making necessary changes in various policies and procedures for promotion of Exports and Services.