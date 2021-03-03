Party Through the Month of March with Paint and Sip LIVE as DJs Spin Hip Hop, Rock, And More

Paint and Sip LIVE’s themed feature events cater to all tastes each weekend in March. Budding artists can groove to their heart’s desire, from soca to rock to gospel, while learning to paint a beautiful portrait.

Paint and Sip LIVE kicks off the month with the Friday favorite Caribbean Night. Fans of calypso and reggae can book a Caribbean Night class twice in March. For those whose favorite island sound is soca, circle the second Friday of the month on your calendar as Soca Night is for you. The popular Hip Hop Saturday returns as well, as does Latin Night, now in Spanish.

Paint and Sip Live adds two new genres to its party slate in March. For the first time, Freestyle is the theme as partiers reconnect with the electro-dance music of the 80s. Expect to hear a lot from funky group Nice & Wild, including their beloved 1986 track “Diamond Girl.” Soft rock music takes center stage to close the month at Paint and Sip LIVE’s first Rock night.

“Most of our customers have little experience painting but are curious,” said Mike Wills, Jr., co-founder and CEO. “They get to learn some fundamentals and can share that experience with friends and family who they can’t be with in person now due to the pandemic or due to living in different states.”

The month’s complete lineup of feature events with live DJs and instructors:

March 5: Caribbean Night

March 6: Hip Hop Saturday

March 7: Paint and Praise

March 7: Quiet Storm R&B with DJ Cut Creator

March 12: Soca Night

March 13: Hip Hop and R&B

March 14: R&B

March 19: Caribbean Night

March 20: Hip Hop and R&B Night

March 21: Paint and Praise

March 21: Freestyle

March 26: Freaky Friday Ladies Night After Dark

March 27: Latin Night

March 28: Rock

Attendees join each two-hour class from home via Zoom. For those without their own supplies, Paint and Sip LIVE ships canvas, brushes and paint directly to their door, nationwide. Classes alone cost $20. A class plus painting kit costs $40. Painters can purchase spots at any of the March events on PaintAndSipLIVE.com/events.

About Paint and Sip LIVE

Paint and Sip Live is the premier virtual paint and sip company. Founded as a creative outlet for music and art lovers, all classes are virtual and led by professional instructors, allowing anyone to enjoy painting from anywhere. The New York-based company also hosts private parties and corporate events in addition to monthly events featuring live DJs playing popular hits. Its 24/7 unlimited class package gives participants even more flexibility to learn how to paint beautiful portraits at their own pace. Check out PaintAndSipLive.com for more details.