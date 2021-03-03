Different Types of Faucets You Need To Know

Believe it or not, selecting the right faucet type for the bathroom or kitchen sink is troublesome than you have imagined. It is necessary to choose the proper faucet which limits the water use and also fits in your style.

There are many different types of faucet styles and finishes to choose from, as you’ll be using it for so long, it should match your interest that best expresses your lifestyle.

Are you looking for your new home or bathroom renovation? Think about the size of the space and the kind of sink you are getting and select accordingly. Here, in this article, we provide you with the most popular ways to mount the bathroom and kitchen sink faucet and a few more unique designs to consider.

The most common designs in faucets used in the home are ball, disc, cartridge, and compression. These four types operate and look differently from each other.

Ball Faucet:

These are the most commonly used faucets in kitchen sinks. They were the first type of washerless faucet and identified by their single handle that moves over a rounded ball-shaped cap. Ball faucets are not durable and tend to leak with time compared to disc and cartridge faucets.

Ball Faucet

Disc Faucet:

These faucets are of high quality, reliable, and the latest development in modern faucet technology. They are recognizable by a single lever over an ample cylindrical body.

Cartridge Faucet:

These faucets can be of a single or double handle, looks almost similar to compression washer faucet. The action is smooth and consistent compared to other washerless faucets and also durable.

Compression Washer Faucet:

These faucets are very old and on-demand till today. These are very popular ones, and the updated versions are often found used in washrooms in these times also. These are the least expensive and prone to leakages and identifiable by their separate hot and cold water handles.

Compressor Faucet

If you’re installing a new faucet into an existing sink or countertop, choosing the correct mounting option is very important. Because it already has a set number of holes and spacing, usually has three holes but that number can vary. The commonly used bathroom sink faucet options are single-hole, vessel, center set, widespread and wall-mounted.

Keep reading to know more about the different types of bathroom faucets before you make a purchase.

Single-hole: The single hole or single-handle faucets is a bathroom faucet with one handle. These faucets make the most of a small sink space providing more definite volume and temperature control. It is an ideal fit and a popular style for kitchen sinks also.

Centre Set: These faucets have handles that are four inches apart, that includes a spout and two handles, one on each side of the base unit. It works with both single-hole and three-hole basins. The Centre set is a popular faucet style, easy to install, and least expensive.

Center Set Faucet

Vessel Sink Faucets: A vessel sink sits on top of bathroom vanity or countertops rather than insert like traditional sinks. Faucets used are taller than 4 inches and specially made for vessel sinks. These vessel sinks are generally preferred in bathrooms, not in kitchens.

Widespread: A widespread faucet uses three individual pieces that stick out from the surface of the sink, a standard spread of at least 8 inches. The primary spout is separated from the hot and cold valves. It establishes a classy look and often more expensive than other types.

Wall-mounted: The faucet can be attached to the wall right above the sink. It reduces clutter on the sink, which makes cleaning easier. For installation, it requires a separate wall-mounted valve and drains. Available in simple, modern, and also in traditional styles.

Wall-mounted Faucet

The faucet should be chosen individually for the size of your space. These faucets are available in different material types such as fired ceramic, glass, stainless steel, stone, copper, and marble. Always select the style and material according to your lifestyle and budget needs.