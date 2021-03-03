Atal Innovation Mission Partners with MathWorks to strengthen the Deep-tech startup ecosystem of India

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog partners with MathWorks-the developer of mathematical computing software for scientists and engineers to strengthen the Deep-tech startup ecosystem of India.

Under this partnership, startups supported by AIM, will get access to steps of the art MathWorks tools (including MATLAB and Simulink), engineering support, online trainings, access to MATLAB community, and opportunities for developing awareness of the startup products through their domestic and global reach. The benefits are aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating product development at these early-stage companies.

MathWorks product portfolio includes the MATLAB technical computing platform and Simulink, a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design, in addition to 100+ toolboxes and specialized products.

These tools have been adopted by many industries across application areas including Smart electronic and engineering designs, manufacturing, electrification, simulation, wireless communications, etc. AIM and MathWorks plan to organize series of knowledge sharing sessions for incubators and startups to train and support them on various relevant topics.

AIM Mission Director Shri R. Ramanan said, “We are delighted to have MathWorks as our innovation partner. The incubators and startups are set to gain from this partnership as we leverage the technology and domain expertise of MathWorks especially in areas of technical computing, engineering design and AI based innovations. By forging these partnerships AIM continues to enhance the efficacy and sustainability of the startup world. We will also explore new areas of synergy in the Indian innovation ecosystem.

MathWorks India Country Manager – Sales & Service, Sunil Motwani also concurred. “We are proud to partner with AIM in this journey of supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. We look forward to extending our industry standard tools and expertise to startups at AIM located across the country.’

The announcement was made as a part of the virtual programme attended by officials of AIM, NITI Aayog, MathWorks, AIM supported startups, AIM supported incubators and mentors amongst others.

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, renewable energy, financial services, biotech, and other industries. MathWorks supports over 3,000 startups and 300 Accelerators worldwide.