QwikFone Fighting The Epidemic of Mobile Phone Waste

1888 Press Release – QwikFone’s refurbished phones represent one of the largest contributions to reduce the E-waste crisis the world is facing in the telecom sector for the past decade. Using BER phones to refurbished other phones is greatly reducing E-waste in landfills.

E-waste is one of the world’s largest problems as the millions of tons of E-waste produced every year has no place other than being piled in landfills. The amount of plastic used in manufacturing mobile phones makes this type of E-waste non-biodegradable.

Since its start, QwikFone took an environmentally-aware approach by using spare parts from old irreparable phones to refurbish and repair other units from the same brand and model. This policy helps reduce the number of smartphones that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

QwikFone has refurbished and sold over 40,000 used smartphones saving our planet more than 6 Tons of E-waste in addition to the parts saved and used from Beyond Economic Repair (BER) devices.

With customers buying refurbished phones from QwikFone rather than buying new phones, about 2.2 Million KG of CO2 Emissions from manufacturing new smartphones were saved in addition to an enormous amount of water and other natural resources such as gold, silver, and copper, which are usually used in the manufacturing process.

Thanks to the vision of QwiikFone’s CEO & owner, Ishaan Seth, the platform is growing to become one of the largest marketplaces in the UK for used and refurbished phones where different sellers and buyers can meet to renew and reuse smartphones and other electronics. As a result, much more resources are going to be saved and more tons of E-waste is going to be spared.

https://www.qwikfone.com/